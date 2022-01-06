Salsa Taqueria: Our new favorite gas station tacos

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Next time you go fill up your car, don’t settle for the hours-old taquitos spinning next to hot dogs in the convenience store. Get a crispy taco or tostada made to order, often served on tortillas made in-house.

Salsa Taqueria: This Mexican halal restaurant on Buford Highway shares space with a gas station convenience store and delivers dishes both delicious and gorgeous.

Get this first: The birria taco — arguably the counter-service restaurant’s most popular option — or the shrimp platillos.

$$$: Prices start around $2.50 for the tacos and around $11 for the packed-out platillos.

Next time: We’re getting a grilled chicken torta and a giant side of the green salsa. And maybe a veggie burger for kicks.

Find them: 3799 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta, GA 30329, 404-957-8038.

Your mission: Scout out — and then send us photos of — the beloved El Serranito in Woodstock; Taqueria Morelos in Marietta (technically located next door to a gas station); and Nachos Taqueria in Kennesaw, among the many, many other stellar spots in metro Atlanta.