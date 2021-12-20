Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Roughly 10 years ago, Everybody’s Pizza in Virginia-Highland shut its doors, leaving the neighborhood's commercial district without a casual place to buy a slice or a pie. Today is a new day.

Behold Pielands, a new slice-and-sub joint in Virginia-Highland opened by Billy Streck of Nina and Rafi and Lyla Lila fame.

Context: Sandwiched between Paolo’s Gelato and Kinship ATL near the intersection of Virginia and North Highland avenues, Pielands is inspired by the childhood days Streck spent at his father and grandfather’s pizzeria in Albany, New York.

There’s even a Ms. Pac Man along the wall.

Keeping it simple: In addition to slices, you’ve got square pies, round pies and subs (plus a build-your-own if you’re so inclined). Salads are also on the menu.

You can’t go wrong with the simple and delicious Va-Hi square pie (above), or you can get adventurous cheeseburger round pizza dubbed The McDowell (fans of Coming to America, represent).

Spirits: Pielands has soft drinks — Cheerwine, Sprecher root beer, Casamara club sodas — and “hard drinks” — to-go Negronis, old-fashioneds and martinis batched regularly in-house with the simple, fresh ingredients, Streck says.

For wine, you’ve got the option of red or white.

Hours: 11 am to 9 pm Sunday through Thursday and 11 am to 10 pm Friday and Saturday.

Address: 1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta.

More details: Call (404) 968-9961 or visit pielands.com.