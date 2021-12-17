14 ticketed events to check out in Atlanta this weekend
You have gifts to buy, loved ones to see, and many, many opportunities for fun this weekend. Here's a sampling of what's happening.
🎸Friday: Gentleman Jesse at The Earl ($17).
- The Most Wonderful Time of the Year at Village Theatre ($15).
- Chelsea Handler at the Coca-Cola Roxy ($49+).
- Gimme Gimme Disco: A Dance Party Inspired by ABBA at The Masquerade ($17).
🎄Saturday: Holiday tours of the Fox Theatre ($25).
- Atlanta R&B Holiday Jam at State Farm Arena ($250+).
- Yacht Rock Revue: Holiday Spectular at the Coca-Cola Roxy ($37+).
- Mighty Shorts Double Feature: Holiday Edition at Village Theatre ($15).
🎤 Sunday: Tenth Annual Holiday Hootenanny with Randall Bramblett, Jim Lauderdale and more at the Variety Playhouse ($35-$45).
- Polo G at the Coca-Cola Roxy ($45+).
🎻All weekend/dates vary: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at The Tabernacle ($49+).
- An Actor's Carol at Underground Atlanta ($20).
- Handel's Messiah at the Atlanta Symphony ($44+).
- Christmas lights galore in Atlanta and throughout the state.
