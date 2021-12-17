14 ticketed events to check out in Atlanta this weekend

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

You have gifts to buy, loved ones to see, and many, many opportunities for fun this weekend. Here's a sampling of what's happening.

🎸Friday: Gentleman Jesse at The Earl ($17).

🎄Saturday: Holiday tours of the Fox Theatre ($25).

🎤 Sunday: Tenth Annual Holiday Hootenanny with Randall Bramblett, Jim Lauderdale and more at the Variety Playhouse ($35-$45).

Polo G at the Coca-Cola Roxy ($45+).

🎻All weekend/dates vary: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at The Tabernacle ($49+).