25 mins ago - Things to Do

14 ticketed events to check out in Atlanta this weekend

Thomas Wheatley
Illustration of neon signs with the days of the week. Lights go out one by one and "weekend" flashes.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

You have gifts to buy, loved ones to see, and many, many opportunities for fun this weekend. Here's a sampling of what's happening.

🎸Friday: Gentleman Jesse at The Earl ($17).

🎄Saturday: Holiday tours of the Fox Theatre ($25).

🎤 Sunday: Tenth Annual Holiday Hootenanny with Randall Bramblett, Jim Lauderdale and more at the Variety Playhouse ($35-$45).

  • Polo G at the Coca-Cola Roxy ($45+).

🎻All weekend/dates vary: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at The Tabernacle ($49+).

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more