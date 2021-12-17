Screen Time with Pinky Cole of Slutty Vegan
What started as a vegan burger food truck with lines so long you need a folding chair has turned into a restaurant with multiple locations and… lines so long you need a folding chair.
What's happening: On Saturday, Pinky Cole opens her fourth Slutty Vegan in the Atlanta metro. She'll be holding a grand opening at the new Duluth restaurant from 1-6pm, giving away prizes and celebrating with a local high school dance team.
- Plus: Cole plans to open an Athens location later this winter.
We talked with the entrepreneur about her daily media diet for our recurring Screen Time series.
👇 First tap of the day: "When I wake up in the morning, I check my bank accounts to make sure my money is still there. Then I go to Instagram. I check online to make sure Slutty Vegan wasn't mentioned in a really crazy blog report. It's just how my brain is wired."
- "I care about my brand very much," Cole added. "I check my email, my assistant sends me my schedule, and I'm a robot after that. My days are super duper busy in a good way. I wouldn't have it any other way."
👀 Throughout the day: "I love The Shade Room. I always got to get a little tea in the morning. I love TMZ and BallerAlert."
- "I follow the blogs to see what's happening so that I can infuse it into my business," Cole explained. "For example, Justin Timberlake was in the news because he was in Atlanta. I made sure that Justin Timberlake came to my restaurant in Atlanta."
🎶 Playlist: "I love neo soul. I love melodic music, music that gets you in a vibe. I like to think that I'm a walking vibe. I love Jill Scott. India.Arie. Erykah Badu."
📲 Most-used app: "Instagram is the first one. Community is a text messaging app where I can directly text customers. And we have a Slutty Vegan app."
🎧 Podcast queue: "I listen to a lot of talks on YouTube. I like 'The Read' with Kid Fury and Crissle West, 'The Friend Zone,' 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game,' 'Earn Your Leisure.'"
What's ahead: Cole told Axios she's working on launching her own podcast called "Not Your Average CEO."
- "It's a podcast for people who started businesses in the most nontraditional way," she said. "These are the CEOs who have tattoos, who don't speak totally proper, the CEOs who really had a dream and manifested and executed that dream in a way we've never seen before. Nobody thought Slutty Vegan would be a multimillion-dollar company, but here we are."
