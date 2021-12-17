Screen Time with Pinky Cole of Slutty Vegan

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

What started as a vegan burger food truck with lines so long you need a folding chair has turned into a restaurant with multiple locations and… lines so long you need a folding chair.

What's happening: On Saturday, Pinky Cole opens her fourth Slutty Vegan in the Atlanta metro. She'll be holding a grand opening at the new Duluth restaurant from 1-6pm, giving away prizes and celebrating with a local high school dance team.

Plus: Cole plans to open an Athens location later this winter.

We talked with the entrepreneur about her daily media diet for our recurring Screen Time series.

👇 First tap of the day: "When I wake up in the morning, I check my bank accounts to make sure my money is still there. Then I go to Instagram. I check online to make sure Slutty Vegan wasn't mentioned in a really crazy blog report. It's just how my brain is wired."

"I care about my brand very much," Cole added. "I check my email, my assistant sends me my schedule, and I'm a robot after that. My days are super duper busy in a good way. I wouldn't have it any other way."

👀 Throughout the day: "I love The Shade Room. I always got to get a little tea in the morning. I love TMZ and BallerAlert."

"I follow the blogs to see what's happening so that I can infuse it into my business," Cole explained. "For example, Justin Timberlake was in the news because he was in Atlanta. I made sure that Justin Timberlake came to my restaurant in Atlanta."

🎶 Playlist: "I love neo soul. I love melodic music, music that gets you in a vibe. I like to think that I'm a walking vibe. I love Jill Scott. India.Arie. Erykah Badu."

📲 Most-used app: "Instagram is the first one. Community is a text messaging app where I can directly text customers. And we have a Slutty Vegan app."

🎧 Podcast queue: "I listen to a lot of talks on YouTube. I like 'The Read' with Kid Fury and Crissle West, 'The Friend Zone,' 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game,' 'Earn Your Leisure.'"

What's ahead: Cole told Axios she's working on launching her own podcast called "Not Your Average CEO."