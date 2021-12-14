Atlanta’s top neighborhoods for new apartments
If it seems like every block in Midtown Atlanta has been commandeered by crews building another high-rise, then you’re not exactly wrong.
Why it matters: The building boom in Midtown Atlanta goes hand-in-hand with efforts to redevelop the neighborhood to include skyscrapers and street-level retail options.
Midtown ranks second in RentCafe’s Top 20 “Apartment-Crazed” Neighborhoods in the U.S.
- Coming in first is downtown Los Angeles, where more than 10,000 apartment units have been completed since 2017.
By the numbers: According to RentCafe, 5,936 apartment units have been constructed in Midtown since 2017, making up 21% of Atlanta’s overall share. Rounding out the top 5 Atlanta neighborhoods are:
- Reynoldstown: 1,732 units
- Home Park: 1,689 units
- Chattahoochee Bluffs: 1,398 units
- Downtown Atlanta: 1,185 units
Honorable mention: 1,054 units have been added to Old Fourth Ward’s housing stock, RentCafe notes.
Zoom out: More than 1 million apartment units were constructed in the last five years across the country, with California, New York and Texas leading the way, a report compiled by RentCafe shows.
Kristal’s thought bubble: Too bad most of these apartment units in Atlanta are too expensive for the majority of us.
