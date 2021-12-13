Our guide to Atlanta's best local holiday gifts

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It’s getting close to Christmas, and you've committed to stay far far away from the supply chain. Maybe you want to invest in your community.

Regardless, you have options in Atlanta to shop local or find an Atlanta-inspired gift for loved ones.

Here are some of your suggestions, plus some of our own.

🧣 The Beehive: This cozy collective in the Edgewood Retail District packs dozens of local artisans who make soaps, earrings and apparel, including lines for babies, with care. Bonus: They offer craft workshops.

🧩Citizen Supply: The Ponce City Market shop offers striking items like local landmark postcards, leather goods and immersive games like Atlanta’s-own Clue Town. Also: Atlannuh.

🎁 Indie Craft Experience: The city’s premier craft market might be closed until 2022, but they’ve kept up the lists of local and regional artists, jewelry makers and designers on the site to help shop for gifts.

🧢 Crafted Westside: This artisan's and maker's shop offers a range of ATL-related shirts, hats, and other locally made gifts at its Westside hub and two stores at Lenox Square and the Mall of Georgia.

🌺 Young Blood and City Champion: The boutique and floral studio in Atlanta Dairies sells high-quality jewelry, ceramics and artful bouquets. Then head next door to City Champion for a dizzying collection of apparel dedicated to ATL.

🧺 Georgia Crafted: This online shop pulls together Georgia-made products and builds gift packages for loved ones, homesick friends, or out-of-state relatives.