As reported by multiple national outlets, including Axios, former Sen. David Perdue (R) launched a primary campaign against former ally and incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp Monday morning.

Per Axios's Jonathan Swan, Donald Trump signaled to Perdue weeks ago that if he ran, he could expect an endorsement from the former president.

Since Kemp's refusal to overturn the state's 2020 election results Trump has consistently pledged to campaign against Kemp.

What he's saying: Perdue said he's running "to make sure Stacey Abrams is never governor of Georgia."

"To fight back we simply have to be united. Unfortunately today we are divided and Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger are to blame. Look, I like Brian. This isn't personal. It's simple. He has failed all of us and cannot win in November."

— Former Sen. David Perdue

The other side: In an ad released minutes after Perdue's announcement, a pro-Kemp PAC resurrected some of Perdue's former Democratic opponents' lines of attack against him, regarding past scrutinized stock trades and business dealings.

Meanwhile, Abrams' 2022 campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo said in a Sunday statement that, "While David Perdue and Brian Kemp fight each other, Stacey Abrams will be fighting for the people of Georgia."

Conservative talk show host Erick Erickson called Abrams the "only winner" of the Perdue news.

Details: The focus of Perdue's opening case against the incumbent Governor was Kemp's refusal to call a special legislative session and overturn the state's 2020 election.