Lights of Joy opens massive Christmas display

If you really love holiday decorations, then a massive display in Cobb County has a special treat for you.

Lights of Joy allows visitors to trek through a display of over 850,000 Christmas lights wrapped around 240 trees.

Several trees are synchronized to Christmas music, which can be heard by tuning in to 102.1 FM, according to Lights of Joy’s website.

Cool! Where is it? Lights of Joy’s address is 1510 Ben King Road NW in Kennesaw.

The display is open 6pm to 11pm daily through Jan. 2. No pets are allowed.

Is it free? Yes, but organizers are accepting donations, Richard Taylor, co-creator of the display, told Axios.

What they’re saying: Taylor said he and his wife, Sherrie, have invested thousands of dollars to put on the display. This year, the cost will exceed $50,000, he said.

More than 1,100 people visited on opening night, and 2,750 have visited so far this week. Taylor says more than 43,000 people walked around the display in 2020, and he expects up to about 45,000 visitors this year.