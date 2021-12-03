Atlanta celebrates Hanukkah

As the Festival of Lights comes to a close, here are some of the many ways you can celebrate in metro Atlanta over the weekend:
🏳️🌈 A “Queer Hannukah” stand-up comedy showcase at the Georgia Beer Garden, Friday at 8pm
🔥 Flame: “Atlanuuuuuhs biggest young professionals Chanukah party" at Ponce City Market Saturday at 8:30pm
🕎 Menorah Lighting on the Marietta Square, Saturday at 6:30pm
❓ Chanukah Google Trivia Night at Calibre Woods Clubhouse in Toco Hills, Saturday at 8pm
🍻 Chanukah at Wild Heaven Beer, starting with a Havdalah service over beer at 8pm on Saturday
🕯️ Hanukkah Hike 'n Light on Arabia Mountain, Sunday at 4pm
🕎 Decatur Menorah Lighting, Sunday at 4pm
✨ The annual Sparkle Sandy Springs Holiday Parade kicks off at 4pm on Sunday, with a menorah lighting at 6:15pm.
🏀 Chanukah Night with the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday at 6pm
