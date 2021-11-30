Our guide to Atlanta's mayoral runoff election

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It’s Election Day yet again, and time for Atlanta voters to cast ballots for Atlanta’s next mayor and several members of the Atlanta City Council, plus representatives on the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education.

Other cities in Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, and other metro Atlanta counties are also holding runoff elections.

Most of our tips from Election Day stand, but here are the important details:

Where to go: Head to the state's My Voter Page to find your polling place and view a sample ballot. If you're not registered to vote, you can't vote in the runoff election.

Polls in the city of Atlanta open at 7am and close at 8pm. If you're in line at 8pm, you can vote. Don't leave the line.

What to bring: Your state-approved voter ID.

Who to call: If you experience problems at the polls, call the Georgia secretary of State voter fraud hot line at 877-725-9797 or the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division at 800-253-3931.