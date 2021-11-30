Georgia's new districts, explained

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Since last week felt like a small tsunami of news, we’re revisiting a story that will affect Georgians for the next decade: the new congressional maps that passed along party lines.

What’s next: Gov. Brian Kemp has not yet signed these into law. Multiple organizations have promised to sue as soon as he does.

Here’s the skinny on the proposed changes affecting metro Atlanta:

6th: As we’ve reported, the map turns the suburban district that Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath flipped in 2018, into a Republican stronghold that reaches into rural north Georgia. McBath has opted to run in the new 7th district instead.

Expect an active Republican primary in the district formerly represented by Newt Gingrich.

7th: The district Democratic Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux flipped in 2020 will become a safe Democratic seat. However, Bourdeaux, a centrist, now faces increased primary pressure from the left, including from fellow incumbent McBath.

14th: The deep red northwest Georgia seat held by far right Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene now stretches into a Democratic corner of Southwest Cobb County. Greene was just as unhappy about this as her new Democratic constituents.

9th: Similarly, the deep red northeast Georgia district represented by Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde will now reach into Gwinnett County and exclude Clyde’s own Jackson County.

Clyde has vowed to run again, but blamed the change on state lawmakers “punishing elected officials for being too conservative.”

One more time for the people in the back: The Constitution does not require members of Congress to live in their districts. But there’s no rule against it becoming a campaign issue.

Want more? Maggie Lee has put together some interesting visualizations of the changes for Atlanta Civic Circle.

Elsewhere: Per FiveThirtyEight, nearly all other Georgia incumbents have seen their districts’ Republican leanings strengthen.