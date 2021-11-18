Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Beltline’s Southside Trail on Wednesday received a $16.5 million funding boost, bringing the paved path two miles closer to its goal of connecting southwest Atlanta neighborhoods to the city's east side.

Why it matters: Once built, the new two-mile segment would extend the Southside Trail from Pittsburgh Yards, where it currently ends, to Boulevard in Grant Park.

The planned segments are currently graveled urban hiking trails, and the paved path will give pedestrians, bicyclists, joggers and people using wheelchairs greater access.

The big picture: When the Southside Trail is complete, a bicyclist will be able to pedal roughly 10 miles on a paved path from Piedmont Park to Washington Park on the opposite side of town — and only have to cross a handful of streets to do so.

The first segment of the Southside Trail connecting Adair Park to Pittsburgh Yards opened in September.

Construction is expected to start within two years and will be funded by a federal grant.

Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock urged Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to consider the project.

Thomas’ thought bubble: I'm thrilled that more Atlantans will get access to the very cool, very beautiful tunnel along this part of the Southside Trail (below).