Nov 18, 2021 - News
BeltLine wins $16.5 million award to extend Southside Trail
Thomas Wheatley
A map of the Beltline's Southside Trail and the segments that would be built with new federal funding
The RAISE grant would pay to build Segment 2 and 3. Map courtesy of Atlanta Beltline Inc.

The Beltline’s Southside Trail on Wednesday received a $16.5 million funding boost, bringing the paved path two miles closer to its goal of connecting southwest Atlanta neighborhoods to the city's east side.

Why it matters: Once built, the new two-mile segment would extend the Southside Trail from Pittsburgh Yards, where it currently ends, to Boulevard in Grant Park.

  • The planned segments are currently graveled urban hiking trails, and the paved path will give pedestrians, bicyclists, joggers and people using wheelchairs greater access.

The big picture: When the Southside Trail is complete, a bicyclist will be able to pedal roughly 10 miles on a paved path from Piedmont Park to Washington Park on the opposite side of town — and only have to cross a handful of streets to do so.

  • The first segment of the Southside Trail connecting Adair Park to Pittsburgh Yards opened in September.

Construction is expected to start within two years and will be funded by a federal grant.

  • Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock urged Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to consider the project.

Thomas’ thought bubble: I'm thrilled that more Atlantans will get access to the very cool, very beautiful tunnel along this part of the Southside Trail (below).

A bicyclist pedals on a gravel path passing through a tunnel with a rounded arch
Photo by Thomas Wheatley
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more