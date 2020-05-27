53 mins ago - Science

Live updates: SpaceX to launch historic crewed mission for NASA

The Falcon 9 rocket with a Crew Dragon atop. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX will attempt to launch NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station today.

Why it matters: If all goes well, this launch — expected to happen at 4:33 p.m. ET — will mark the first time a private company has successfully launched people to orbit and the first crewed, orbital rocket launch from the U.S. in 9 years.

Follow along below for live coverage...

You can watch live NASA TV coverage of the launch and the lead up to it here:

The latest: Hurley and Behnken are now getting geared up in their sleek SpaceX suits and getting ready to head out to the pad before loading into the Crew Dragon capsule before launch at around 2 p.m. ET.

Details: Weather appears to be the limiting factor with this launch at the moment.

  • The Air Force is predicting a 50% chance that weather will be favorable at launch time.
  • NASA and SpaceX are also closely tracking weather along the Eastern seaboard. If something goes wrong and the mission is forced to abort, the Crew Dragon capsule will be blasted away from the failing rocket to come down to the ocean under parachutes.
  • Because of that possibility, mission managers need to be sure that the weather is favorable should an abort occur somewhere along the Falcon 9 rocket's trajectory.

The big picture: This is SpaceX's final test flight ahead of being fully certified for operational missions to the space station.

  • This mission and those to come are expected to end NASA's reliance on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft for launches to the station, bringing back crewed, orbital launches to the U.S. for the first time since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

Why space is good politics for Trump

A reckoning for Russia's space program

The astronauts bringing spaceflight back to the U.S.

How to watch SpaceX's historic crewed launch Wednesday

SpaceX's Crew Dragon. Photo: SpaceX

When SpaceX stages its first crewed launch on Wednesday, millions of people will likely tune in to watch it live on TV or directly through NASA and SpaceX via livestream.

Why it matters: If all goes according to plan, the SpaceX launch will mark the first time a private company has launched people to orbit, and the first crewed rocket launch from U.S. soil since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

A reckoning for Russia's space program

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

SpaceX's first attempt at launching astronauts from American soil this week is a historic moment that will stress the decades-long relationship between the U.S. and Russia in space.

Why it matters: Since the Cold War, the U.S. and Russia have collaborated intimately in space. As the U.S. regains the ability to launch people with its own rockets, the future of Russia's already struggling civil space program — and how the U.S. will collaborate with it — is unclear.

Why space is good politics for Trump

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump's exuberance around today's scheduled SpaceX launch — including his decision to travel to Florida to watch — goes beyond a personal fascination with astronauts, rockets, and how to make money and wield power in the next frontier.

The bottom line: There's a presidential election in November, and the U.S. space program enjoys wide support across party lines. It's good politics for Trump, at least for now.

