Graham hopes his panel will approve Amy Coney Barrett by late October

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Fox News Saturday he expects confirmation hearings on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court to start Oct. 12 and for his panel to approve her by Oct. 26.

Why it matters: That would mean the final confirmation vote could take place on the Senate floor before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

"Republicans are privately aiming for a late October confirmation vote," AP notes.

What he's saying: "Hopefully we'll come to the floor around the 26th," Graham said on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," stressing this "will be up to" Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who's yet to announce a date for the hearings.

Asked by Fox News host Jeanine Pirro to respond to reports that Democrats might boycott the hearings, Graham said: "If they continue this pattern of trying to demean this nominee, I think the American people will push back and push back hard."

Driving the news: Trump announced earlier Saturday he would nominate the conservative judge to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Go deeper: What they're saying: Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court