What they're saying: Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sept. 26. Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic and Republican lawmakers along with other leading political figures reacted to President Trump's Saturday afternoon nomination of federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

What they're saying: "President Trump could not have made a better decision," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement. "Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptionally impressive jurist and an exceedingly well-qualified nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States."

Democrats' uniform response to the nomination surrounded health care — and the argument that Barrett's confirmation could gut the Affordable Care Act and access to coverage.

  • Joe Biden: "Election Day is just weeks away, and millions of Americans are already voting because the stakes in this election could not be higher. They feel the urgency of this choice — an urgency made all the more acute by what’s at stake at the U.S. Supreme Court."
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “For four years, President Trump has tried to crush the Affordable Care Act in the Congress and the Courts. This nomination threatens the destruction of life-saving protections for 135 million Americans with pre-existing conditions together with every other benefit and protection of the Affordable Care Act."
  • Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.): “As a U.S. Senator and member of the Judiciary Committee, I have a duty to ensure that a Supreme Court nominee will uphold the law and has a demonstrated commitment to equal justice. ... The devastating coronavirus pandemic has already killed more than 202,000 Americans, and sickened millions more, yet President Trump is fighting in the Supreme Court right now to strike down the only law guaranteeing Americans can access the health care they need. Republicans are desperate to get Judge Barrett confirmed before the Supreme Court takes up this case in November and millions of Americans will suffer for their power play."
  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer: "The American people should make no mistake — a vote by any Senator for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act and eliminate protections for millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions."
  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.): "No Supreme Court vacancy has been filled this close to a presidential election. The Senate should not consider any Supreme Court nominee until the American people have spoken in November and the next president has been inaugurated."

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham: "Judge Barrett is highly qualified in all the areas that matter – character, integrity, intellect, and judicial disposition. She is an outstanding Supreme Court nominee. ... We move forward on this nomination knowing that the President has picked a highly qualified individual who will serve our nation well on the highest court in the land."

  • House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.): “President Trump made an excellent choice by nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. There is no question that she is highly qualified, faithfully interprets the law as written, and will uphold the Constitution."
  • Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah): "Amy Coney Barrett is a highly-respected jurist with distinguished legal and academic credentials. My constitutional role to provide advice and consent on a Supreme Court nomination is one of my most serious responsibilities as a senator."
  • Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.): "The American people elected a President and Senate majority who committed to nominating and confirming judges who follow the Constitution, uphold the law, and refuse to legislate from the bench."

Of note: Two Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sens. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), have stated that they will not meet with Barrett.

  • “I will oppose the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, as I would any nominee proposed as part of this illegitimate sham process, barely one month before an election as Americans are already casting their votes. The American people deserve a voice in this hugely consequential decision," Blumenthal said in a statement. “I refuse to treat this process as legitimate and will not meet with Judge Barrett."

Trump prepares to announce Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court replacement

Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Photo: Matt Cashore/Notre Dame University via Reuters

President Trump is preparing to nominate federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, a favorite of both the social conservative base and Republican elected officials, to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Republican sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Barrett would push the already conservative court further and harder to the right, for decades to come, on the most important issues in American politics — from abortion to the limits of presidential power. If confirmed, she would give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the high court.

Where Amy Coney Barrett stands on the biggest issues

Photo: Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Judge Amy Coney Barrett — expected to be named by President Trump today to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — would give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court, and an edge on issues from abortion to the limits of presidential power.

The big picture: Republicans love the federal appeals court judge's age — she is only 48 — and her record as a steadfast social conservative.

Who Biden might put on the Supreme Court

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, Democrats are compiling lists of Black women they want Joe Biden to consider for the bench if he's elected — with an eye toward people from outside the traditional legal establishment.

Why it matters: Supreme Court appointments are one of the most consequential parts of any president's legacy, and a President Biden would need to find picks who could try to wrangle liberal victories from a solid conservative majority.

