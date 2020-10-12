Los Angeles Lakers win 17th NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis after winning the 2020 NBA Championship in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Sunday. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the team to a Game 6 106-93 triumph over the Miami Heat in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to win a record-tying 17th NBA championship on Sunday night.
The big picture: James' fourth championship — and his fourth NBA Finals MVP award — caps off a highly unusual season that was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The game was the 260th of James' playoff career. This season was notable for a sports walk-out begun by NBA players over the police shooting of Jacob Blake and James leading a campaign to vote.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout