Los Angeles Lakers win 17th NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the team to a Game 6 106-93 triumph over the Miami Heat in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to win a record-tying 17th NBA championship on Sunday night.

The big picture: James' fourth championship — and his fourth NBA Finals MVP award — caps off a highly unusual season that was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The game was the 260th of James' playoff career. This season was notable for a sports walk-out begun by NBA players over the police shooting of Jacob Blake and James leading a campaign to vote.

Flashback: NBA players divided on resuming season amid pandemic and protests

Go deeper: Read more in the Axios Sports newsletter.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout