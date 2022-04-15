Skip to main content
Kremlin blocks The Moscow Times' Russian website over war coverage

Jacob Knutson
Traffic in Moscow near the Kremlin on April 14.
Traffic in Moscow near the Kremlin on April 14. Photo: Getty Images

Russia blocked access to the The Moscow Times' Russian-language service after it published a report on the invasion of Ukraine, the online newspaper said Friday.

Why it matters: The Moscow Times is the latest of many independent media organizations to face backlash after publishing information about the war that runs counter to the Kremlin's claims.

The big picture: The Moscow Times said Roskomnadzor, Russia's communications watchdog, ordered service providers to block the newspapers' Russian-language service over a report on riot police refusing to fight in Ukraine and returning to Russia.

  • It reported that least 40 domestic and foreign websites have been blocked by the watchdog since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24.
  • The Moscow Times' English-language service is still accessible.

