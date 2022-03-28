Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper, whose editor was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year, announced on Monday that it will temporarily cease all its operations until the end of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: Novaya Gazeta, which has been recognized as "the only truly critical newspaper with national influence in Russia today" by the Committee to Protect Journalists, did not shy from covering issues like government corruption and human rights violations.

The paper's founder, Dmitry Muratov, won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for "efforts to safeguard freedom of expression."

The big picture: The decision to pause all operations came after it had received another official warning from Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor, the newspaper said.

Novaya Gazeta added that its suspension of activities would last until the end of the "special operation" in Ukraine.

The paper had already been forced to remove some material from its website in an effort to comply with Russia's new media law, Reuters reported.

State of play: In the wake of its invasion, the Russian government passed new legislation that threatens journalists and individuals with up to 15 years in prison if they disseminate information about the war in Ukraine that the government deems is "fake."