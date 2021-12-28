Sign up for our daily briefing

Russian court dissolves prominent human rights group

Jacob Knutson

Supporters of the international human rights group Memorial rallying outside the Russian Supreme Court in Moscow on Dec. 28. Photo: Gavriil Grigorov/TASS via Getty Images

The Russian Supreme Court ordered a prominent human rights group, the International Memorial Society, to liquidate, the group announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Why it matters: The closure is a major blow to the country's shrinking civil society and a continuation of the Kremlin's campaign to stifle political dissent and crack down on groups advocating for democratic reforms.

Context: Memorial, which was established in the late 1980s to study human rights abuses committed by the Soviet Union, was designated as a foreign agent organization by the Justice Ministry in 2016 because it received international funding, according to CNN.

  • Prosecutors later accused the nonprofit of violating laws regulating foreign agents by not labeling its materials with a foreign agent label — an allegation that the Russian Supreme Court upheld Tuesday.

The big picture: The foreign agent designation has been repeatedly used by the Russian government to suppress opposition figures, activists, journalists and human rights lawyers, according to the Washington Post.

  • Tuesday's court ruling could set a precedent for other organizations that have been designated as foreign agents by the Russian government.

Dave Lawler
10 mins ago - World

Biden may face a North Korea crisis within months

Kim Jong-un with his finger near the button (at a demolition site in Pyongyang). Photo: API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

It may not be long before President Biden has to grapple with a North Korea crisis.

The big picture: Dictator Kim Jong-un has remained relatively quiet during Biden's presidency so far, keeping his threats and missile testing well below the “fire and fury” levels of the early Trump administration. But a quieter North Korea is not necessarily a less dangerous one.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
21 mins ago - Economy & Business

The end of an era in lending

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Banks and regulators around the world have managed to replace the plumbing of the entire financial system, even as almost nobody has noticed.

Driving the news: As of Monday, Libor — the interest rate that once underpinned some $300 trillion in financial contracts from derivatives to corporate credit lines — will effectively be dead.

