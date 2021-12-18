Sign up for our daily briefing

Russian envoy warns of security measures if NATO dismisses demands

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov speaks at a meeting of the board of trustees of the Russian International Affairs Council at the Ritz Carlton Hotel. Photo: Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

Russia may take new measures to bolster security if the U.S. takes aggressive action and ignores requests ruling out NATO's eastward expansion into Ukraine, a senior diplomat said Saturday, AP reports.

Driving the news: Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Saturday that Western allies are "extending the limits of what’s possible" regarding relations with Russia, per AP.

  • Ryabkov also warned that Moscow would "take care of our security and act in a way similar to NATO’s logic" if the organization doesn't take Russia's demands seriously.
  • He didn't specify what actions Russia may take if the West rejects its demands, per AP.

The big picture: Ryabkov's remarks come one day after the Russian government released a draft of a new treaty proposal with NATO that would rule out eastward expansion and all military activity in former Soviet republics, Axios' Zachary Basu reports.

  • The proposal also demands that the U.S. and NATO do not cooperate with former Soviet states, including Ukraine and other Eastern European countries.
  • The treaty proposal comes as the threat of Russian invasion over Europe looms, and as the U.S. and other NATO allies have increased their military presence and activities in the alliance's "eastern flank."

What he's saying: "We don’t want a conflict. We want to reach an agreement on a reasonable basis," Ryabkov said.

  • "Before making any conclusions what to do next and what steps could be taken, we need to make sure that the answer is negative. I hope that the answer will be relatively constructive and we engage in talks."

Go deeper: U.S. to consider Russia's NATO proposal, but calls some demands "unacceptable"

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
Dec 17, 2021 - World

U.S. to consider Russia's NATO proposal, but calls some demands "unacceptable"

Vladimir Putin. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

The Russian government released the draft of a new treaty proposal with NATO that would rule out eastward expansion and all military activity in former Soviet republics, as the threat of another Russian invasion of Ukraine looms over Europe.

Driving the news: A senior Biden administration official told reporters on Friday that the U.S. is prepared to discuss Russia's proposals with its allies, but said that "there are some things in those documents that the Russians know will be unacceptable."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
TuAnh Dam
Updated 31 mins ago - Health

Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinations

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The U.S. government has overcounted the number of Americans who are at least partly vaccinated against the coronavirus, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Millions more people than initially thought are unprotected as coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are rising across the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: COVID-19 deaths among pregnant people surged amid Delta, CDC data show — COVID testing site lines spike ahead of holidays — Federal appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large companiesParents end year with incredible stress — Weight of COVID pushing health care workforce to breaking point — White House unveils "test to stay" strategy to keep kids in school.
  2. Vaccines: Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinationsFederal appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large companies — Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron.
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surgeNew Orleans implements indoor vaccine mandate for kids 5 and upNew York reports highest daily COVID record of pandemic.
  4. World: Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — The UK's Omicron warning for AmericaCanada to reimpose COVID testing requirement for travelers ± U.K.'s climbing case count heralds Omicron winter — EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

