GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer: Transition should start "tomorrow morning"

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said on "Meet the Press" on Sunday that it is past time to "cooperate with the transition" to President-elect Joe Biden, adding that he believes President Trump still has the right to continue fighting in court over election results.

Driving the news: Trump has refused to allow the transition process to begin as he has sought to discredit the election results in swing states across the country — baselessly alleging mass voter fraud.

  • His campaign continues to file and lose lawsuits, most recently on Saturday night in Pennsylvania, where a judge dismissed a suit that sought to invalidate millions of votes.

What he's saying: "[Trump] is a reflection of millions of people that want to see him fight this to the end. Now, there has to be an end," Cramer told host Chuck Todd. "I frankly do think it's past time to ... at least cooperate with the transition. I'd rather have a president that has more than one day to prepare should Joe Biden end up winning this, but in the meantime, again, he's just exercising his legal options."

  • "It should happen tomorrow morning because it didn't happen last Monday morning," Cramer said of the GSA administrator giving the go-ahead for the transition. "Give the incoming administration all the time they need."

There has been a chorus of Republicans who, while not acknowledging Biden as the president-elect, believe that Biden should receive intelligence briefings.

Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring, said on Saturday that Trump has "exhausted all plausible legal options" and should concede.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Pat Toomey: Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options

Sen. Pat Toomey during a Senate hearing in May. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his election win, saying in a statement, "President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania."

Why it matters: Toomey made the announcement hours after a Republican judge in his home state dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that sought to block the certification of Pennsylvania's election results.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge tosses Trump campaign bid to block Pennsylvania vote certification

Election workers count ballots at the Philadelphia Convention Center Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

A judge in Pennsylvania on Saturday dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that sought to invalidate millions of votes and block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state.

Why it matters: The ruling is another blow to President Trump and his campaign as they seek to discredit election tallies in Pennsylvania and other key swing states, citing baseless and unproven claims of widespread voter fraud. Counties in Pennsylvania must certify their election totals and send them to secretary of the commonwealth by Monday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow