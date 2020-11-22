GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer: Transition should start "tomorrow morning"

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said on "Meet the Press" on Sunday that it is past time to "cooperate with the transition" to President-elect Joe Biden, adding that he believes President Trump still has the right to continue fighting in court over election results.

Driving the news: Trump has refused to allow the transition process to begin as he has sought to discredit the election results in swing states across the country — baselessly alleging mass voter fraud.

His campaign continues to file and lose lawsuits, most recently on Saturday night in Pennsylvania, where a judge dismissed a suit that sought to invalidate millions of votes.

What he's saying: "[Trump] is a reflection of millions of people that want to see him fight this to the end. Now, there has to be an end," Cramer told host Chuck Todd. "I frankly do think it's past time to ... at least cooperate with the transition. I'd rather have a president that has more than one day to prepare should Joe Biden end up winning this, but in the meantime, again, he's just exercising his legal options."

"It should happen tomorrow morning because it didn't happen last Monday morning," Cramer said of the GSA administrator giving the go-ahead for the transition. "Give the incoming administration all the time they need."

There has been a chorus of Republicans who, while not acknowledging Biden as the president-elect, believe that Biden should receive intelligence briefings.

Some in the party are breaking ranks with Trump to acknowledge Biden's victory.

Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring, said on Saturday that Trump has "exhausted all plausible legal options" and should concede.