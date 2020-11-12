Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said in a radio interview that President-elect Joe Biden should get the intelligence briefings that he is currently unable to receive because of President Trump's refusal to accept the election results.

Driving the news: Like many top Republicans, Lankford hasn't acknowledged Biden as the next president, but he is pushing for the transition efforts to begin saying he would "step in" if Biden doesn't have access to intelligence briefings by Friday, according to the interview aired on MSNBC.

What they're saying: "There's nothing wrong with Vice President Biden getting the briefings to be able to prepare himself so that he can be ready. If that's not occurring by Friday, I'll step in as well and to be able to push him to say, this needs to occur so that regardless of the outcome of the election, whichever way it goes, people can be ready for that actual task.

According to CNN's Manu Raju, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) also said Biden should have access to classified briefings to prepare for the transition.

Where it stands: More foreign leaders have called to congratulate Biden than Republican senators. Republican lawmakers are still defending the president's legal efforts, which could mean weeks of distraction from the work that is necessary to ensure a smooth transition of power.