GOP Sen. James Lankford says Biden needs to have access to classified briefings

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said in a radio interview that President-elect Joe Biden should get the intelligence briefings that he is currently unable to receive because of President Trump's refusal to accept the election results.

Driving the news: Like many top Republicans, Lankford hasn't acknowledged Biden as the next president, but he is pushing for the transition efforts to begin saying he would "step in" if Biden doesn't have access to intelligence briefings by Friday, according to the interview aired on MSNBC.

What they're saying: "There's nothing wrong with Vice President Biden getting the briefings to be able to prepare himself so that he can be ready. If that's not occurring by Friday, I'll step in as well and to be able to push him to say, this needs to occur so that regardless of the outcome of the election, whichever way it goes, people can be ready for that actual task. 

  • According to CNN's Manu Raju, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) also said Biden should have access to classified briefings to prepare for the transition.

Where it stands: More foreign leaders have called to congratulate Biden than Republican senators. Republican lawmakers are still defending the president's legal efforts, which could mean weeks of distraction from the work that is necessary to ensure a smooth transition of power.

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute, author of Codebook
30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The election security nightmare that wasn't

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the dust settles on the 2020 presidential election, it's becoming clear that the process proved sturdy, with no known attacks on voting infrastructure and no 2016-style vast foreign meddling campaigns to disrupt American democracy.

Yes, but: The ongoing disinformation campaign from President Trump and his allies, as they refuse to accept his loss, illustrates that the country does not need outside intrusions to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
32 mins ago - Technology

Trump administration goes dark on TikTok as midnight deadline looms

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Trump administration's existential threat to TikTok is again going down to the wire, as today is the deadline for when its Chinese parent company ByteDance must unwind a 2018 merger that helped create the app.

The big picture: There's no precedent for what might be coming after the stroke of midnight, and so far Treasury is turtling.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Cases surge 40% nationwide — Comorbidities hit patients with developmental disorders hardest.
  2. Politics: Biden's Day 1 pandemic plan.
  3. Business: Pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America.
  4. Energy: Why a vaccine won't save oil markets.
  5. Sports: The Masters faces big changes after a seven-month delay.
