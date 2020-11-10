More foreign leaders have called to congratulate Biden than GOP senators

Five world leaders have called to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden — one more than the number of GOP senators who have publicly done so.

Why it matters: The refusal by top Republicans to accept Biden's victory and allow legal options to be exhausted could mean weeks of drama and serve as a distraction from the work that is necessary to ensure a smooth transition of power.

As of Tuesday, only four Republican senators — Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Susan Collins (Maine) and Ben Sasse (Neb.) — have congratulated Biden on his projected victory.

Many world leaders, meanwhile, are moving on and preparing to work with the president-elect.

What they're saying: "First of all, I’m letting them know that America’s back. Back in the game. America’s not alone," Biden said Tuesday about his calls with foreign leaders.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Monday that he and Biden are ready to pick up on their previous work together to "tackle the challenges and opportunities facing our two countries - including climate change and COVID-19."

and Biden on Tuesday discussed plans to build on the U.S.-U.K. partnership in areas including trade and security through NATO, climate change and coronavirus recovery, per a news release from the PM's office. Johnson also invited Biden to attend a UK-hosted climate change summit next year and conveyed his congratulations to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for her historic achievement.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Biden for 10 minutes on Tuesday and said he was ready to work together on climate, health and the fight against terrorism, Reuters reports.

Biden also expressed his readiness to work together on global challenges, including security and development in Africa, the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, and Iran’s nuclear program.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel "expressed the wish for close and trusting future cooperation" on Tuesday, according to a statement from her office. Both Merkel and Biden acknowledged transatlantic cooperation as a priority.

Worth noting: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the top U.S. diplomat, in a briefing on Tuesday stood by President Trump and his allies' claims that the election is not over and that the president has the right to pursue legal challenges.

