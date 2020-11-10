Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Pompeo refuses to say Biden has won election

Asked by a reporter Tuesday if the State Department is preparing to engage with President-elect Biden's transition team, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responded: "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."

Why it matters: Pompeo, the country's top diplomat, is standing by President Trump and his allies' claims that the election is not over, and that the president has the right to pursue legal challenges.

What he's saying: "We're ready. The world is watching what's taking place here. We're going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, there will be electors selected," Pompeo said.

  • "There's a process, the Constitution lays it out pretty clearly. The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with the president who's in office on Jan. 20th, a minute after noon, will also be successful."
  • "I'm very confident that we will do all the things that are necessary to make sure that the government, the United States government, continues to perform its national security function as we go forward."

Asked by a reporter whether Trump's refusal to concede undermines the State Department's commitment to free and fair elections around the world, Pompeo responded: "That's a ridiculous question and you're ridiculous for asking it."

Of note: Pompeo emphasized the normality of a winner being announced after Election Day — a point that Trump has contested — by pointing to the 2000 legal battle that ended in former Vice President Al Gore's concession.

  • "It took us 37 plus days in an election back in 2000, we conducted a successful transition then," the secretary of state said.

Yes, but: Pompeo appeared to repeat Trump's call to count "legal votes," instead of "illegal votes" — terms the president has used to advance his baseless allegations that Democrats stole the election from him.

  • "I'm very confident that we will count, and we must count, every legal vote. We must make sure that any vote that wasn't lawful will not be counted, that dilutes your vote if it's done improperly. Gotta get that right. When we get it right, we'll get it right. We're in good shape," Pompeo said.

Ina Fried, author of Login
Updated 43 mins ago - Technology

Apple debuts first Macs with homegrown processors

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Apple on Tuesday debuted the first Macs with chips the company designed in-house, introducing updated versions of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini that use its new M1 processor.

Why it matters: The move away from Intel processors could reduce costs for Apple and give the company more flexibility in design, but also adds short-term uncertainty as well as extra work for developers.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
2 hours ago - World

What China thinks of Biden

Vice President Joe Biden welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington, D.C., Sept. 24, 2015. Photo: Xinhua/Huang Jingwen via Getty Images.

China's leaders see President-elect Joe Biden as a more predictable, but not necessarily less formidable, U.S. leader.

Why it matters: Relations aren't likely to be chummy, but Beijing is hoping diplomacy between the two superpowers can be restored.

Sam Baker
2 hours ago - Health

Supreme Court appears likely to save most of the Affordable Care Act

Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

Most of the Affordable Care Act appeared likely to survive Tuesday as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments over the law’s individual mandate.

The big picture: Two members of the court’s conservative majority — Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh — suggested they’re unlikely to throw out the entire health care law, as Republican attorneys general and the Trump administration have urged. Their votes would be enough to save it.

