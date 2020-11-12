Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Senators:
  • Sen. Susan Collins (Maine): "I would offer my congratulations to President-elect Biden on his apparent victory. ... I urge people to be patient. The process has not failed our country in more than 200 years, and it is not going to fail our country this year."
  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska): "I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and will be ready to work with their administration when it takes office."
  • Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah): "Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead."
  • Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.): "Today in our house we pray for both President Trump and President-Elect Biden, that both would be wise in the execution of their respective duties during this important time in our nation.
Governors:
  • Gov. Charlie Baker (Mass.): "I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on their victory. This has been a long and divisive campaign, but now it is critical for us all to focus on the very real and immediate challenges facing this nation."
  • Gov.-elect Spencer Cox (Utah): "Abby and I wish a heart-felt congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on the election call today. Thank you for your commitment to unite us all."
  • Gov. Mike DeWine (Ohio): "Joe Biden is the president-elect."
  • Gov. Larry Hogan (Md.): "Congratulations to President-elect Biden. Everyone should want our president to succeed because we need our country to succeed."
  • Gov. Phil Scott (Vt.): "I want to congratulate President-elect Biden ... we must do all we can to heal our nation."
Representatives:
  • Rep. Will Hurd (Texas): "More unites us than divides us; we can find common ground. I hope the president-elect can embody this."
  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.): "Sofia and I extend our Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Our nation deserves two competing parties who can work together when possible, and compete honorably when not."
  • Rep. Paul Mitchell (Mich.): "Congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris. This election was hard-fought by both candidates and ultimately the voters chose them for the job."
  • Rep. Tom Reed (N.Y.): "We must continue to transparently count and certify all of the American people's votes to its complete conclusion. ... However, out of respect and in deference to the moment, I extend my congratulations to President-elect Biden."
  • Rep. Francis Rooney (Fla.): "Congratulations to [President-elect] Biden on a successful campaign. All Americans need to come together to support [President-elect] Biden. Our nation will only be successful if the new admin is."
  • Rep. Fred Upton (Mich.): "I am raising my hand and committing to working with President-elect Biden and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Congress."

Of note: Non-elected Republicans that have acknowledged Biden as the next president include former President George W. Bush, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and the late Arizona Sen. John McCain's wife, Cindy McCain.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Cases surge 40% nationwide — Comorbidities hit patients with developmental disorders hardest.
  2. Politics: Biden's Day 1 pandemic plan.
  3. Business: Pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America.
  4. Energy: Why a vaccine won't save oil markets.
  5. Sports: The Masters faces big changes after a seven-month delay.
Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

The bull case for Biden's climate agenda

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images     

The institutional hurdles in front of President-elect Joe Biden's energy and climate agenda are very formidable, but you can also imagine things breaking Biden's way — enough to set the country on a path toward the emissions cuts his platform envisions.

Why it matters: Biden aims to put the country on a path toward net-zero emissions by 2050 and 100% carbon-free power by 2035 — but Democrats face long odds of winning the Senate.

Kendall BakerJeff Tracy
2 hours ago - Sports

2020's November Masters will be unlike any other

Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

After a seven-month delay, the Masters is finally here — but like so much in 2020, it will be far different from the tournament we've come to expect each April.

The state of play: There's a certain feel about Augusta National; a certain rhythm to the Masters. Both will be affected by this week's spectator-less grounds, with some players missing the roar of the crowd — and others enjoying the silence.

