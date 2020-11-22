Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his election win, saying in a statement that "President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania."

Why it matters: He's the latest in a small but growing number of Republicans to acknowledge Biden's win. He made the announcement hours after a judge in his home state dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that sought to block the certification of Pennsylvania's election results.

What he's saying: Toomey described Judge Matthew Brann who made the ruling Saturday as "a longtime conservative Republican whom I know to be a fair and unbiased jurist."

"To ensure that he is remembered for these outstanding accomplishments, and to help unify our country, President Trump should accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process," he said.

Worth noting: Toomey said on Nov. 11 that it's "not 100% certain but it is quite likely" that Biden had won the election and that "a transition process ought to begin," notinhg that a transition would be moot in "the unlikely scenario" that Trump did ultimately win re-election.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.