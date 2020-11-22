Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

GOP Sen. Pat Toomey: Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options

Sen. Pat Toomey during a Senate hearing in May. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his election win, saying in a statement that "President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania."

Why it matters: He's the latest in a small but growing number of Republicans to acknowledge Biden's win. He made the announcement hours after a judge in his home state dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that sought to block the certification of Pennsylvania's election results.

What he's saying: Toomey described Judge Matthew Brann who made the ruling Saturday as "a longtime conservative Republican whom I know to be a fair and unbiased jurist."

  • "To ensure that he is remembered for these outstanding accomplishments, and to help unify our country, President Trump should accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process," he said.

Worth noting: Toomey said on Nov. 11 that it's "not 100% certain but it is quite likely" that Biden had won the election and that "a transition process ought to begin," notinhg that a transition would be moot in "the unlikely scenario" that Trump did ultimately win re-election.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Ursula Perano
Updated 21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Axios
Nov 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Romney: Trump's efforts to overturn election result are "undemocratic"

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tweeted Thursday that President Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result make it "difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president."

Why it matters: It's Romney's sharpest, most focused criticism of Trump yet. While the Utah senator has publicly needled the president over his actions during the last few months — especially regarding Trump's embrace of conspiracy theories like QAnon — he often has couched his criticism by targeting people across the political spectrum.

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated Nov 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Georgia certifies election results

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Georgia election officials and Gov. Brian Kemp (R) certified the state's election results on Friday, AP reports.

Why it matters: President-elect Biden now officially wins the state by a little more than 12,600 votes, though the Trump campaign has until Tuesday to request a recount since the margin is within 0.5%.

