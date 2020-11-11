Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

GOP Sen. Pat Toomey calls on Trump to cooperate with Biden transition

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) called on President Trump to start cooperating with President-elect Biden's transition team in an interview Tuesday with Pittsburgh's Action News 4.

The big picture: Toomey said the "transition process ought to begin," making him one of the few sitting Republican senators to have implored Trump to let the transition take place. But Toomey did not go so far as to say Biden won the election, remarking instead the result is "not 100% certain."

Why it matters: The refusal by top Republicans to accept Biden's victory and exhaust all legal options could mean weeks of drama — and, importantly, distract from the vital work of transitioning government for a change of power.

What he's saying: "We're on a path it looks likely Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States. It's not 100% certain but it is quite likely. So I think a transition process ought to begin," Toomey told Action News 4.

  • The transition would be moot in "the unlikely scenario" that Trump does ultimately win the election, Toomey noted, "but I think that's not the likely outcome, so I think [the transition] should begin."
  • "We're very, very close to the end of the process but we're not quite there yet. And it's okay, in fact, it's necessary to go through the entire process," Toomey said.

Go deeper: Pompeo refuses to say Biden has won election

Updated 59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. sees record 131,000 cases, hospitalizations hit peak — CDC: Masks protect wearers from COVID-19The best coronavirus news so far — Virus won't disappear, even with a vaccine.
  2. States: When a red state is overwhelmed.
  3. World: Italy tightens COVID-19 restrictions for five hard-hit regions.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Health

CDC: Masks protect wearers as well as others from coronavirus

Photo: Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

If you wear a mask, you're protecting yourself as well as others from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update on Tuesday.

Why it matters: "Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns, especially if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and adequate ventilation," per the CDC.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Health

U.S. sees record 131,000 COVID-19 infections as hospitalizations hit peak

Expand chart
Data: COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. confirmed a record-high 130,989 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, while the number of people currently hospitalized with the virus hit a peak of 61,964, according to a tally by the COVID Tracking Project.

By the numbers: The spread of the virus is showing no signs of slowing, as the U.S. surpassed 10 million reported cases on Monday. The 15 days with the highest number of new cases have all taken place over the past 18 days.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow