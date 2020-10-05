32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday that she tested positive for coronavirus.

Why it matters: She is the latest member of President Trump's inner circle to be diagnosed with the illness over the last few days.

  • McEnany said that she is "experiencing no symptoms" in her announcement.
  • She added that "no reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit."

Between the lines: McEnany's positive test underscores a unique challenge for the White House as it battles its ongoing coronavirus outbreak because it may take days for people to test positive.

  • White House aides have faced days with no internal communication from Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows about virus protocols and procedures — including whether they should show up to work.

The big picture: Her announcement comes as Trump remains hospitalized due to coronavirus complications.

Worth noting: McEnany did not wear a mask while speaking to reporters as recently as Sunday. Administration officials have continually downplayed the use of masks throughout the pandemic.

What she's saying: "As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American people at this time. With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely," she wrote on Twitter.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Axios
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House identifies 206 people possibly exposed to COVID at Trump fundraiser

President Trump waves as he boards Air Force One before heading to Bedminster, N.J., for a fundraiser. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The White House has given New Jersey health officials a list of at least 206 people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus at a fundraiser event attended by President Trump in Bedminster last week, the state's department of health tweeted Sunday.

Why it matters: The president has come under criticism for choosing to attend the event at the Trump National Golf Club on Thursday even after close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jonathan SwanAlayna TreeneMike Allen
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

A West Wing meltdown

President Trump takes ride outside Walter Reed, with Secret Service agents in the sealed Suburban. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

White House crises of competence and credibility grew during a botched weekend that left even White House aides dismayed and befuddled.

Many complained bitterly about the leadership of chief of staff Mark Meadows.

