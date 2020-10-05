Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday that she tested positive for coronavirus.
Why it matters: She is the latest member of President Trump's inner circle to be diagnosed with the illness over the last few days.
- McEnany said that she is "experiencing no symptoms" in her announcement.
- She added that "no reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit."
Between the lines: McEnany's positive test underscores a unique challenge for the White House as it battles its ongoing coronavirus outbreak because it may take days for people to test positive.
- White House aides have faced days with no internal communication from Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows about virus protocols and procedures — including whether they should show up to work.
The big picture: Her announcement comes as Trump remains hospitalized due to coronavirus complications.
Worth noting: McEnany did not wear a mask while speaking to reporters as recently as Sunday. Administration officials have continually downplayed the use of masks throughout the pandemic.
- Three journalists working at the White House already tested positive last week.
What she's saying: "As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American people at this time. With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely," she wrote on Twitter.