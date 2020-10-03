1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Three journalists working at White House test positive for COVID-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holding a press briefing on Oct. 1. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

At least three reporters working at the White House tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, Zeke Miller, president of the White House Correspondents' Association, said in a letter to colleagues.

Why it matters: The cases follow President Trump's positive COVID-19 diagnosis and cases among other White House staffers. Multiple White House journalists are self-isolating while awaiting test results, Miller said.

The state of play: One reporter who received a positive test Friday morning had attended a White House briefing last Sunday.

  • A second reporter was most recently part of the travel pool on Saturday for a trip to Pennsylvania, but was briefly at the White House earlier that day for a coronavirus test.
  • Another journalist was most recently part of the in-town travel pool last Sunday, which included a presidential news conference and a golf course trip. The person also were in the in-town pool on Saturday, which included a Rose Garden event.

What they're saying: "The White House Medical Unit is beginning the process of contact tracing for these cases," Miller said. "We do not yet have an estimated time of completion for that process."

  • "For seven months, we have been clear-eyed about the inherent risks in fulfilling our obligation to keeping the American public informed. Today those risks are more evident than ever, but our work is only growing more vital."

Politics & Policy

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the physician to the president confirmed early Friday.

Why it matters: Trump is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines. The president was experiencing "mild symptoms" on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

Politics & Policy

White House staff frustrated by lack of info

President Trump steps off Air Force One in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's aides aren't answering basic questions about "who knew what when" about his coronavirus diagnosis — and a lot of those questions are coming from inside the house.

Why it matters: Some current and former White House officials have been privately complaining about the reckless attitude internally toward social distancing and mask wearing, feeling they are being put at risk unnecessarily every day when they show up to work.

Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus

Josh Hawley, Mike Lee and Lindsey Graham on Sept. 10. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) plans to self-quarantine for ten days after he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, he announced Friday.

Why it matters: Lee, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was at the White House last Saturday to watch President Trump introduce federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee. He also met with Barrett at the Capitol on Sept. 29.

