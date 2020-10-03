Three journalists working at White House test positive for COVID-19

At least three reporters working at the White House tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, Zeke Miller, president of the White House Correspondents' Association, said in a letter to colleagues.

Why it matters: The cases follow President Trump's positive COVID-19 diagnosis and cases among other White House staffers. Multiple White House journalists are self-isolating while awaiting test results, Miller said.

The state of play: One reporter who received a positive test Friday morning had attended a White House briefing last Sunday.

A second reporter was most recently part of the travel pool on Saturday for a trip to Pennsylvania, but was briefly at the White House earlier that day for a coronavirus test.

Another journalist was most recently part of the in-town travel pool last Sunday, which included a presidential news conference and a golf course trip. The person also were in the in-town pool on Saturday, which included a Rose Garden event.

What they're saying: "The White House Medical Unit is beginning the process of contact tracing for these cases," Miller said. "We do not yet have an estimated time of completion for that process."