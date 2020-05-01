2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kayleigh McEnany holds first White House press briefing in over a year

Alayna Treene

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump's new press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held her first White House briefing on Friday, the first official press briefing since March 11, 2019.

Driving the news: McEnany announced that she plans to continue holding on-camera press briefings moving forward, a regular practice that ended during Sarah Sanders' tenure. Stephanie Grisham, McEnany's predecessor, did not hold a single briefing.

  • "I will never lie to you. You have my word on that," McEnany promised reporters.

The highlights: McEnany announced that the Trump administration will provide $12 billion to 395 hospitals across the country that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus. New York, New Jersey, and Illinois will receive the most money.

  • On China’s coronavirus response: McEnany said Trump's assertion that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab is consistent with what analysts think, though the intelligence community said this week that its origin is still under investigation.
  • On the sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden: "We are pleased with the former vice president to go on the record," she said.
  • On Michael Flynn: When asked whether Trump still believes his former national security adviser lied to the FBI and Vice President Mike Pence in light of new documents released this week, McEnany said: "I would point you to the vice president's statement, that he is implying to believe that Flynn did not mislead him." Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in 2017, though he has been attempting to withdraw that plea.

Zachary Basu

Pence says he's "more inclined to believe" Flynn unintentionally lied

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence told reporters Thursday that following the release of new FBI documents, he is "more inclined to believe" that former national security adviser Michael Flynn unintentionally lied to him in 2017 about the nature of his conversation with former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Why it matters: Flynn was forced to resign for misleading Pence and later pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation to lying to FBI agents about speaking to Kislyak about Russian sanctions, which the Obama administration had imposed for election interference.

Rebecca Falconer

Documents may help Flynn raise questions about FBI

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, December 2018. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

FBI documents provided to lawyers for former national security adviser Michael Flynn and released by a federal judge Wednesday evening show bureau officials asked whether their "goal" was "to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired."

Why it matters: Flynn was the first Trump associate to be convicted or plead guilty in the Mueller investigation, but he's seeking to withdraw his plea related to allegedly lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. The unsealed documents could help him build his case.

Orion Rummler

In photos: Protestors gather for International Workers' Day amid coronavirus pandemic

Demonstrators organized by the Portuguese General Confederation of Labor on May 1 in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Horacio Villalobos Corbis via Getty Images

Workers joined May Day protests across the globe on Friday, in the midst of nationwide lockdowns aimed at fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Zoom in: In the U.S., employees at Amazon, Instacart, Target, Whole Foods and FedEx — many of whom are acting as "essential workers" and facing heightened risk from the virus — planned walk-outs on Friday to call for more personal protective gear and hazard pay.

