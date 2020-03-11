1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

It's been a year since the last daily White House press briefing

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The last daily White House press briefing was held one year ago — on March 11, 2019, when Sarah Huckabee Sanders was still President Trump's press secretary.

Why it matters: It's a significant milestone that is emblematic of the erosion of traditional norms regarding interactions between the White House and the press corps under the Trump administration.

  • White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has yet to take the podium since assuming her position in July.
  • She told ABC News in September that "President Trump communicates directly with the American people more than any president in history. The fact that the White House press corps can no longer grandstand on TV is of no concern to us."

Worth noting: Trump administration officials have been at the podium in the briefing room since the last daily briefing took place — including the president himself.

  • There have been regular on-camera updates from Vice President Pence and his coronavirus task force since its formation in late February.
  • Perhaps most memorably, former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said at the podium in October that freezing military aid to Ukraine was conditioned on investigations of political rivals. He was later forced to walk those comments back in the midst of impeachment heat against the president.
  • And Trump had long made himself available to the press with his "chopper talk" gaggles as he exited or entered the White House, though those events have decreased in frequency in recent months.

Go deeper: 13 former press secretaries urge Trump White House to hold briefings again

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus nominated to serve on White House Fellowship board

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House announced Tuesday that President Trump intends to appoint former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and ex-chief of staff Reince Priebus to be members on the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.

Flashback: Priebus was replaced by John Kelly after serving the shortest non-interim stint as chief of staff in 2017. Spicer resigned from his post the same year.

Go deeperArrowFeb 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Zachary Basu

Pence aide says intel report of Russia helping Trump is "false information"

Marc Short. Screenshot: Fox News

Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, claimed on "Fox News Sunday" that the White House has not received intelligence that Russia is seeking to help President Trump win re-election, calling it "false information" that has been selectively leaked by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee.

The big picture: Short and national security adviser Robert O'Brien both dismissed reports published in the Washington Post and New York Times last week about a briefing provided by top election security official Shelby Pierson, an aide to outgoing acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire.

Go deeperArrowFeb 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alayna TreeneSam Baker

What the coronavirus means for Trump's presidency

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

A poor response to the coronavirus could be politically devastating for President Trump, and so far his administration has given the strong impression that it’s still scrambling as the risk of a pandemic mounts.

Why it matters: There’s only so much any president can do to stop a virus from spreading, and for now the coronavirus is still very much under control within the U.S. But if the disease get worse in the months ahead, and if the administration seems to be caught off guard, that spells trouble for public confidence in Trump.

Go deeperArrowFeb 27, 2020 - Health