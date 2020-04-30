1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pence says he's "more inclined to believe" Flynn unintentionally lied

Zachary Basu

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence told reporters Thursday that following the release of new FBI documents, he is "more inclined to believe" that former national security adviser Michael Flynn unintentionally lied to him in 2017 about the nature of his conversation with former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Why it matters: Flynn was forced to resign for misleading Pence and later pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation to lying to FBI agents about speaking to Kislyak about Russian sanctions, which the Obama administration had imposed for election interference.

The big picture: Flynn is now seeking to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming that prosecutors acted in "bad faith" and sought to entrap him.

  • As part of that process, prosecutors have turned over documents from the FBI, including a new batch on Wednesday that show officials discussing whether their "goal" was "to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired."
  • President Trump has said he "strongly considering" a full pardon for Flynn, and spent much of Wednesday night and Thursday morning raging on Twitter about the treatment that Flynn has received.
  • On Thursday, Trump said that he would consider bringing Flynn back into the administration, claiming his former national security adviser is "essentially exonerated."

What they're saying: Pence told reporters that he will leave the decision on whether to pardon Flynn up to the president.

“I think Gen. Michael Flynn is a patriotic American who served with great distinction in the armed forces. ... I’m deeply troubled by the revelations of what appears to have been investigative abuse by officials in the Justice Department and we are going to continue to look into that very carefully.”"

Flashback: In December 2017, Pence told CBS News, "What I can tell you is that I knew that [Flynn] lied to me. And I know the president made the right decision with regard to him."

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

Documents may help Flynn raise questions about FBI

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, December 2018. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

FBI documents provided to lawyers for former national security adviser Michael Flynn and released by a federal judge Wednesday evening show bureau officials asked whether their "goal" was "to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired."

Why it matters: Flynn was the first Trump associate to be convicted or plead guilty in the Mueller investigation, but he's seeking to withdraw his plea related to allegedly lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. The unsealed documents could help him build his case.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow18 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,260,964 — Total deaths: 231,808 — Total recoveries — 1,008,678Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,056,466 — Total deaths: 61,881 — Total recoveries — 125,636 — Total tested: 6,065,570Map.
  3. Public health: The seasonal return of influenza is set to further complicate the pandemic — The coming clash over the first vaccines.
  4. States: More protests in Michigan over stay-at-home restrictions — Kemp to lift Georgia's shelter-in-place order at midnight — Hogan says Maryland National Guard is protecting coronavirus tests sent from South Korea.
  5. Business: Amazon stock falls after tech giant forecasts billions in coronavirus spending — Restaurants gingerly test how to return — Big Food is built to outlast smaller competitors.
  6. Trump administration: Pence wears face mask during GM visit after Mayo Clinic backlash.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The small biz bailout bungle.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 57 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

Trump says Biden should respond to Tara Reade allegations

President Trump addressed the sexual assault allegations against his likely 2020 opponent Joe Biden at a press conference Thursday, telling reporters: "I think that he should respond. It could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations."

Why it matters: Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women, did not directly attack Biden as many of his campaign surrogates and Republican allies have. Biden, whose campaign has denied Tara Reade's allegations, reportedly plans to directly address the allegations by former Senate staffer Tara Reade on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Politics & Policy