Documents may help Flynn raise questions about FBI

Rebecca Falconer

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn leaves the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., in December 2018. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

FBI documents provided to lawyers for former national security adviser Michael Flynn and released by a federal judge Wednesday evening show bureau officials asked whether their "goal" was "to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired."

Why it matters: Flynn was the first Trump associate to be convicted or plead guilty in the Mueller investigation, but he's seeking to withdraw his guilty plea related to allegedly lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. The unsealed documents could help him build his case.

Zoom in: The exact source of the partially redacted documents is unclear, but it appears to be written before Flynn's interview with the FBI on Jan. 24, 2017.

  • "If we’re seen as playing games, WH will be furious," one note states. "Protect our institution by not playing games."
  • Another passage reads, "What is our goal? Truth/admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?"

What they're saying: President Trump said last month he's "strongly considering" a full pardon for Flynn. He tweeted late Wednesday that news outlets that do not "want to speak about their persecution" of Flynn and "why they got the story so wrong" and media "should pay a big price for what they have purposely done to this man" and his family.

  • Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, "Not only should general Flynn’s charges be dropped immediately but the treasonous actors who set him up should be in jail!!!"

What's next: U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan has delayed Flynn's sentencing in Washington, D.C. to a later date.

  • Read the documents:

Go deeper: Prosecutors recommend Michael Flynn serve up to 6 months in prison

Orion Rummler

Trump lashed out at campaign manager after polls showed him trailing Biden

President Trump meets with industry executives at the White House on April 29. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump erupted on a phone call last week with campaign manager Brad Parscale after being presented with polls that showed former Vice President Joe Biden beating him in several key states, CNN first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Driving the news: Swing-state polls from this week show Biden pulling ahead in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, indicating that the presumptive Democratic nominee has benefited from remaining out of the public eye.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 3,194,523 — Total deaths: 227,659 — Total recoveries — 972,741Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 a.m. ET: 1,039,909 — Total deaths: 60,966 — Total recoveries — 120,720 — Total tested: 6,026,170Map.
  3. Public health: VA secretary defends hydroxychloroquine treatment for veterans — Gilead's remdesivir shows limited benefit for coronavirus — A new CRISPR-based platform to run thousands of tests for diseases at once.
  4. Economy: The Fed says near-zero interest rates will stay "until it is confident that the economy has weathered" the coronavirus crisis.
  5. States: Florida governor says phase one of reopening will begin next week — Maryland governor mandates universal coronavirus testing for all nursing home residents.
  6. Federal response: Dianne Feinstein urges McConnell not to recall Senate during pandemic — Vaccine frustrations spark big talk within Trump administrationTop HHS official: "Absolutely no way" U.S. will run 5 million tests a day.
  7. World: Malaria deaths in Africa could double due to coronavirus.
  8. 2020: Most Americans back vote-by-mail amid pandemic.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Over 4 million Italian workers have sent applications to the country's national welfare agency, the agency tweeted on Wednesday. 650,000 of those applications to recover from lost wages due to Italy's stay-at-home order are being verified, the agency said.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 227,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 971,000 have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 236,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 4 hours ago - Health