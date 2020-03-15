Trump says he's "strongly considering" pardon for Michael Flynn

President Trump tweeted Sunday that he is "strongly considering" a full pardon for his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who has had his sentencing postponed repeatedly over the last two years.

Why it matters: Flynn was the first Trump associate to be convicted or plead guilty in the Mueller investigation. The Justice Department recently appointed an outside prosecutor to review Flynn's case, a move that has triggered suspicions of political interference.

The state of play: Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. In January 2020, Flynn and his new legal team moved to withdraw his guilty plea, accusing the government of "bad faith, vindictiveness and breach of the plea agreement.”