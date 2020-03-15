24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he's "strongly considering" pardon for Michael Flynn

Axios

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Sunday that he is "strongly considering" a full pardon for his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who has had his sentencing postponed repeatedly over the last two years.

Why it matters: Flynn was the first Trump associate to be convicted or plead guilty in the Mueller investigation. The Justice Department recently appointed an outside prosecutor to review Flynn's case, a move that has triggered suspicions of political interference.

The state of play: Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. In January 2020, Flynn and his new legal team moved to withdraw his guilty plea, accusing the government of "bad faith, vindictiveness and breach of the plea agreement.”

  • Flynn had been set to be sentenced on Feb. 27, but the judge in his case announced after he withdrew his plea that his sentencing hearing would be postponed indefinitely.

Marisa Fernandez

All the Trump associates convicted or sentenced in the Mueller investigation

Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone was sentenced to 4o months in prison for crimes that include obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Why it matters: Stone is the seventh person to be convicted and sentenced for crimes unearthed by former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. His case has been at the heart of ongoing tensions between President Trump and his Justice Department.

Fadel Allassan

House Democrats request interviews with prosecutors who quit Roger Stone case

Rep. Jerry Nadler. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Democrats are seeking interviews with four prosecutors who resigned from the Roger Stone case after the Justice Department intervened to recommend a shorter sentence for the former Trump associate.

What's happening: In a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr sent Friday, House Democrats requested interviews with 15 current and former Justice Department officials as part of an effort to investigate allegations of Trump interference into the DOJ.

Jacob KnutsonShane Savitsky

Roger Stone sentenced to more than 3 years in prison

Roger Stone arriving for his sentencing hearing. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

