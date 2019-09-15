Kavanaugh accused of new sexual misconduct claim: NYT

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was publicly accused of another sexual misconduct allegation Saturday, which was allegedly reported to the FBI during his 2018 confirmation process but not investigated by the bureau, the New York Times reports.

Details: The Times reports that Max Stier, who runs a nonprofit in D.C., was a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh's when he saw "Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student." The story was corroborated with 2 officials who have communicated with him, according to the NYT.