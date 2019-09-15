Kavanaugh accused of new sexual misconduct claim: NYT

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was publicly accused of another sexual misconduct allegation Saturday, which was allegedly reported to the FBI during his 2018 confirmation process but not investigated by the bureau, the New York Times reports.
Details: The Times reports that Max Stier, who runs a nonprofit in D.C., was a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh's when he saw "Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student." The story was corroborated with 2 officials who have communicated with him, according to the NYT.
What he's saying: Kavanaugh has previously denied sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him, saying they were politically motivated. He declined to answer the Times' questions on the latest claims.
The big picture: Christine Blasey Ford testified before Congress that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s, and Deborah Ramirez leveled sexual misconduct claims against him to the FBI as part of the agency’s supplemental probe into the allegations against Kavanaugh. He was confirmed to the Supreme Court last October.
- The latest allegation was uncovered during a 10-month investigation by NYT reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, which will feature in their upcoming book, "The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation."
- The new claim echoes Ramirez’s allegation, notes the NYT. She told The New Yorker's Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer that Kavanaugh waved his penis in front of her face while she was inebriated at a 1980s dormitory party.
"During his Senate testimony, Mr. Kavanaugh said that if the incident Ms. Ramirez described had occurred, it would have been 'the talk of campus.' Our reporting suggests that it was.
"At least seven people, including Ms. Ramirez’s mother, heard about the Yale incident long before Mr. Kavanaugh was a federal judge."— NYT report
What they're saying: Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro tweeted, "Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation is a shame to the Supreme Court. This latest allegation of assault must be investigated."
