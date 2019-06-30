Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Kamala Harris sees 6-point polling bump after taking on Joe Biden

Kamala Harris. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

2020 Democratic candidate Sen. Kamala Harris received a 6-point bump in favorability after her debut on the debate stage last week, according to a Morning Consult poll of 2,407 Democratic primary voters released Sunday.

The big picture: Most political commentators believe Harris had an all-around strong debate showing, but it was her now-viral challenge of former Vice President Joe Biden's opposition to federally-mandated busing in the 1970s that really set her apart. Harris raised more than $2 million from 63,000 donors in the 24 hours after the debate, with tweets mentioning her handle generating 23% more interactions on Twitter than Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the next highest candidate.

By the numbers, according to Morning Consult:

  • Joe Biden: 33% (-5)
  • Bernie Sanders: 19% (0)
  • Kamala Harris: 12% (+6)
  • Elizabeth Warren: 12% (-1)
  • Pete Buttigieg: 6% (-1)
  • Cory Booker: 3%
  • Beto O’Rourke: 2% (-2)
  • Andrew Yang: 2%

Methodology: Morning Consult surveyed 2,407 Democratic primary voters immediately following the first Democratic primary debate. The interviews were collected from June 27 – 28, 2019 and have a margin of error of +/- 2%.

