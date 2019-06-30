2020 Democratic candidate Sen. Kamala Harris received a 6-point bump in favorability after her debut on the debate stage last week, according to a Morning Consult poll of 2,407 Democratic primary voters released Sunday.

The big picture: Most political commentators believe Harris had an all-around strong debate showing, but it was her now-viral challenge of former Vice President Joe Biden's opposition to federally-mandated busing in the 1970s that really set her apart. Harris raised more than $2 million from 63,000 donors in the 24 hours after the debate, with tweets mentioning her handle generating 23% more interactions on Twitter than Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the next highest candidate.