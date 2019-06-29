False claims about Kamala Harris' race resurface after first Democratic debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker, Gov. Jay Inslee and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke defended fellow 2020 contender Sen. Kamala Harris on Saturday against false online accusations about her race and U.S. citizenship.

The big picture: A social media researcher — cited in the NYT and Buzzfeed — aggregated at least 12 tweets questioning Harris' race during the first Democratic primary debate and argued "it has all the signs of being a coordinated/artificial operation." Gary Wilmont, a self-described "birther" conspiracy theorist, made accusations about Harris' race in 2017 — sentiments shared by the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website.