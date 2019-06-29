Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

False claims about Kamala Harris' race resurface after first Democratic debate

This image shows Kamala Harris waking past the media.
Kamala Harris joins the Spin Room after the second Democratic primary debate on June 27. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker, Gov. Jay Inslee and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke defended fellow 2020 contender Sen. Kamala Harris on Saturday against false online accusations about her race and U.S. citizenship.

The big picture: A social media researcher — cited in the NYT and Buzzfeed — aggregated at least 12 tweets questioning Harris' race during the first Democratic primary debate and argued "it has all the signs of being a coordinated/artificial operation." Gary Wilmont, a self-described "birther" conspiracy theorist, made accusations about Harris' race in 2017 — sentiments shared by the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website.

  • Donald Trump Jr. shared one tweet written by an "alt-right fringe figure" on Friday that falsely claimed Harris "was not black enough to be discussing the plight of black Americans," per the New York Times. He deleted the tweet by the end of the night.
  • Harris "is the biracial daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother," per the Times.

Context: On debate night, Harris drew on her childhood experiences with racial segregation to confront former Vice President Joe Biden on his opposition to federally mandated busing for school integration in the 1970s.

