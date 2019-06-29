Kamala Harris emerges from debate as Twitter victor

What's going on: Tweets mentioning Harris' Twitter handle generated 23% more interactions — including likes, comments and retweets— than those about Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the next closest Democrat.

Despite being put on the defensive about South Bend's police shooting, Buttigieg generated the second-most interactions and had the most interactions per tweet about him.

Julián Castro generated the highest totals in relation to his place in the polls — 11th, per Real Clear Politics. The loser: Biden's 5th place in interactions was the worst compared to his polling position (1st).

Demographic breakdown, per Sprout Social:

Highest proportion of interactions by men:

Andrew Yang — 71% Tulsi Gabbard — 62%

Highest proportion of interactions by women:

Amy Klobuchar — 56% Julián Castro — 55%

Highest proportion among age 18-24:

Andrew Yang — 43% John Hickenlooper — 40%

Highest proportion among age 55+:

Tim Ryan — 39% Amy Klobuchar — 34%

What's next: We'll see how much movement in the polls comes out of this debate. It will be telling for how much we can rely on post-debate buzz to be a barometer for impact on public opinion.

The bottom line: "A candidate who’s getting buzz and getting engagement online is likely to see a bump in fundraising and a bump in polling," Russell says.

Note: These figures do not account for bot activity.

