Pete Buttigieg on South Bend police diversity: "I couldn't get it done"

Mayor Pete Buttigieg responded to the fatal shooting in South Bend of a black man by a white police officer — the biggest crisis of his candidacy to date — at Thursday's Democratic debate.

What he's saying: When asked why South Bend's police force has not caught up to the racial demographic of its city — its police force is 6% black in a city that is 26% black — Buttigieg responded, "because I couldn't get it done."