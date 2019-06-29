Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) raised more than $2 million in donations 24 hours after the first round of Democratic debates on Thursday night — her biggest haul since she launched her 2020 campaign.

The big picture: The debates serve as one platform candidates can use to stand out in the crowded Democratic field. Candidates are expected to report their second quarter fundraising numbers to the Federal Election Commission by July 15, and the numbers will signal who has gained momentum, per the NYT.