Harris has her best fundraising day 24 hours after first Dem debate

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Cali.) during the 2020 Democratic Primary Debates
Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) raised more than $2 million in donations 24 hours after the first round of Democratic debates on Thursday night — her biggest haul since she launched her 2020 campaign.

The big picture: The debates serve as one platform candidates can use to stand out in the crowded Democratic field. Candidates are expected to report their second quarter fundraising numbers to the Federal Election Commission by July 15, and the numbers will signal who has gained momentum, per the NYT.

By the numbers: More than 63,000 people donated to Harris' presidential campaign, and 58% of those donors were new, according to her campaign.

  • The Democratic party's digital fundraising platform, ActBlue, brought in $6.9 million after the debates — the party's largest day in more than 2 months, reports Politico.
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julían Castro received donations from 16,000 new donors, per Politico.
  • Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) received donations from 4,000 new donors, says Politico.

