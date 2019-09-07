Context: Trump was referring to a suicide car bombing in Kabul that killed an American soldier, a Romanian service member and 10 civilians on Thursday. The bombing was the second attack by the group that week.

Zalmay Khalilzad, Trump's special envoy for Afghanistan, said Monday that the U.S. and the Taliban had struck an "in principle" agreement that would see 5,400 troops leave Afghanistan, in the first sign of a breakthrough in peace talks between the 2 sides.

Trump has faced significant skepticism from people including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, national security adviser John Bolton and several lawmakers about whether the peace deal being negotiated was strong enough for the U.S. to sign.

What they're saying: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Trump had made a "great decision" to cancel the meeting as "we’re dealing with a terrorist group who are responsible for destroying statues of other religions, denying young girls a chance to go to school, brutalizing women and inviting Al-Qaeda to reside in Afghanistan as the Taliban’s honored guest."

"We should hit them back hard militarily," he said.

"I will never support a deal where the U.S. gives in to the Taliban’s demands for the U.S. to completely withdraw from Afghanistan. Al-Qaeda and ISIS represent a threat to our homeland and I do not trust the Taliban to deal with these threats."

— Sen. Lindsey Graham statement to Axios

The big picture: Graham told Axios' Jonathan Swan in August that he’d told Trump it would be a huge mistake, substantively and politically, to withdraw all U.S. military members from Afghanistan by the 2020 election.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

