The Taliban claimed responsibility for a bombing that killed at least 5 people and wounded 50 more in Kabul Monday, as President Trump's special envoy for Afghanistan visited the capital to draft a landmark peace accord, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The powerful car bomb explosion occurred as United States envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was telling the Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews that the U.S. and the Taliban had struck an "in principle" agreement that would see 5,400 troops leave Afghanistan, in the first sign of a breakthrough in peace talks between the 2 sides.

The big picture: Per Reuters, Khalilzad was in Kabul to brief Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the draft peace accord reached with the Taliban, which must be approved by President Trump. Trump's administration wants to move quickly toward a deal to end the nearly 18-year war in Afghanistan.