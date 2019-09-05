Taliban bombing in Kabul kills U.S. soldier

A Taliban suicide car bombing in Kabul on Thursday killed an American soldier — the 16th U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan in 2019, reports the AP.

The big picture: It's the second attack by the group this week, despite ongoing Taliban-U.S. peace talks in Qatar. It happened in a diplomatic area of the capital near the U.S. embassy and other foreign buildings, also killing a Romanian soldier and at least 10 Afghan civilians. Afghan government officials, who have been excluded from the peace talks, have warned the U.S. that pulling out of the country too quickly could push it toward civil war.

