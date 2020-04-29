Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Justin Amash forms exploratory committee for third-party presidential run

Ursula Perano

Rep. Justin Amash during a 2019 own hall in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) announced on Tuesday that he has "launched an exploratory committee" to seek the Libertarian Party's 2020 nomination seek the Libertarian Party's 2020 nomination for a possible third-party presidential run.

Why it matters: Amash gained notoriety last year when he came out as the lone House Republican to support the impeachment of President Trump following the publication of the Mueller report. He later switched his party affiliation to independent.

Our thought bubble, per Axios' Margaret Talev: It is clear Amash wants to position himself as an alternative to President Trump, having criticized his handling of the novel coronavirus response.

  • Amash had been considering a run for months, and in recent weeks this move looked more likely. If he wins the Libertarian Party's nomination, winning the presidency would be an extreme long shot — but third-party candidates have the potential to act as spoilers in close contests.

What they're saying:

"For something new. For a government that secures our rights. For equality before the law. For an end to cronyism. For a government that fulfills its purpose and recognizes its limits. For practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people. For an honest, principled president who will defend the Constitution and put individuals first."
— Amash statement on his website

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

In photos: Groups protest coronavirus lockdowns across the U.S.

Protests in in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 28. Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

North Carolina health care workers staged a counterprotest Tuesday against a "Reopen N.C." rally in Raleigh as anti-lockdown demonstrations entered a second week in the state capital, per the News Observer.

Why it matters: Leading coronavirus modeling shows the country's collective sacrifice of an economic shutdown — which has resulted in over 26 million jobless claims — has likely prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths, serving as a sign that social distancing is working.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 3,115,977 — Total deaths: 217,132 — Total recoveries — 925,921Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 1,012,517 — Total deaths: 58,348 — Total recoveries — 115,648 — Total tested: 5,795,728Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci says everyone who needs a test should be able to get one by June.
  4. Congress: McConnell privately rejects idea of adding major infrastructure investment to coronavirus stimulus — House cancels plan to return from recess next week due to safety concerns.
  5. Trump administration: Trump plans to order meat processing plants to stay open under the Defense Production Act — Pence flouts face mask policy while visiting Mayo Clinic.
  6. 😴 1 sleep thing: The coronavirus is invading our dreams and sabotaging our sleep.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Ursula Perano

Kweisi Mfume wins Maryland special election

Kweisi Mfume. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Democrat Kweisi Mfume defeated Republican Kimberly Klacik in a special election to succeed Rep. Elijah Cummings for Maryland's 7th congressional district on Tuesday, per AP.

Why it matters: The seat was left vacant in October by the death of Cummings, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee and one of the most prominent faces of the House Democratic caucus.

