Republican Justin Amash outlines his 6 reasons for impeaching Trump

Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) outlined the six reasons why he supports President Trump's impeachment in a Twitter thread on Thursday, saying that the president pushed "a consistent effort ... to use his office to obstruct or otherwise corruptly impede [special counsel Robert Mueller's] investigation."

Why it matters: The Michigan congressman, the only Republican in Congress to support impeachment, isn't backing down from his controversial position — even as big donors, like the DeVos family, begin to pull their support.