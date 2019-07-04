Rep. Justin Amash, the only Republican who supports impeaching President Trump, announced in a Washington Post op-ed this morning that he's leaving the Republican Party and "declaring my independence."

Between the lines: The Michigan congressman faced a primary challenge over his support for impeachment that would have been tough, if not impossible, for him to win. This way, the libertarian-leaning Amash can try to keep his seat as an independent or go out on his own terms. "Preserving liberty means telling the Republican Party and the Democratic Party that we’ll no longer let them play their partisan game at our expense," he wrote.