Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) tweeted Monday that he's looking "closely" at a third-party presidential bid, as he criticized President Trump for claiming during a coronavirus briefing that his "authority is total."

The big picture: The libertarian, who left the Republican Party last July, said Americans deserve another option — prompting a Twitter user to say, "Please be you." He replied, "Thanks. I’m looking at it closely this week." Amash was first reported to be weighing the idea of challenging Trump in 2020 last May.