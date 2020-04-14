38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Justin Amash says he's looking "closely" at presidential run

Axios

Rep. Justin Amash at the Capitol in March. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) tweeted Monday that he's looking "closely" at a third-party presidential bid, as he criticized President Trump for claiming during a coronavirus briefing that his "authority is total."

The big picture: The libertarian, who left the Republican Party last July, said Americans deserve another option — prompting a Twitter user to say, "Please be you." He replied, "Thanks. I’m looking at it closely this week." Amash was first reported to be weighing the idea of challenging Trump in 2020 last May.

Rebecca Falconer

DOJ emergency powers report raises ire among conservatives and liberals

Attorney General Bill Barr gives a speech in Washington, D.C., on March 6. Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Republican and Democratic lawmakers reacted with concern Saturday to a Politico report that the Department of Justice is seeking new powers to ask judges to detain people indefinitely without trial in emergency situations.

The big picture: Politico reports the DOJ documents for Congress it reviewed "detail the department’s requests to lawmakers on a host of topics, including the statute of limitations, asylum and the way court hearings are conducted." The unconfirmed report prompted Doug Stafford, the chief strategist for Rand Paul (R-Ky.), to tweet his agreement with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who criticized such a measure.

Axios

Trump's sole Republican challenger Bill Weld suspends campaign

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld has bowed out of the 2020 race for the Republican presidential nomination, according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: Weld was the first Republican to announce a primary bid against President Trump and the last one remaining in the race. Trump clinched the Republican nomination with victories in the Illinois and Florida primaries on Tuesday night.

Rebecca Falconer

WHO official leads criticism of Trump's coronavirus response

President Trump with members of the new coronavirus task force at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ezekiel Emanuel, special adviser to the director general of the World Health Organization, told MSNBC Wednesday he found "most" of what President Trump said at his briefing on the novel coronavirus "incoherent."

The big picture: As the number of confirmed cases reaches 60 in the U.S., the top health professional — who was a health policy adviser in the Obama administration — is among several leading figures, in particular, Democrats, to criticize the president for his response to the outbreak.

