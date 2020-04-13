46 mins ago - Health

Trump claims "authority of the president is total" to re-open states

Pressed on how he will force governors to re-open their state economies during the coronavirus crisis, President Trump said at a press briefing Monday: "When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total."

Why it matters: It's not totally clear under what authority Trump is talking about, as the Tenth Amendment to the Constitution gives states the "police powers" to regulate behavior during a public health crisis.

  • Asked who told him that the president has this authority, Trump responded: "We are going to write up papers on this. It's not going to be necessary because the governors need us one way or the other. Because ultimately it comes with the federal government."

Fadel Allassan

Trump says decision on coronavirus reopening belongs to him, not governors

President Trump tweeted Monday that the "decision to open up the states" following shutdown measures taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus lies with him, not governors.

Why it matters: The tweet undermines talking points from both the administration and conservatives on the coronavirus shutdown — and overstates Trump's constitutional authority.

World coronavirus updates: Italy and Spain begin easing restrictions

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Spain and Italy, the two European countries hit worst by the coronavirus, began easing lockdown measures on Monday for some industries.

By the numbers: COVID-19 had killed more than 118,000 people and over infected 1.85 million globally, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 446,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 1,912,123 — Total deaths: 118,966 — Total recoveries — 448,053Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 577,852 — Total deaths: 23,232 — Total recoveries — 43,011 — Total tested: 2,935,006Map.
  3. States latest: Northeastern states form council for re-opening economies amid coronavirus
  4. Federal government latest: The White House called media speculation that President Trump may fire Dr. Anthony Fauci "ridiculous," after Trump retweeted a tweet on Sunday night that said "Time to #FireFauci."
  5. Public health latest: Former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel called on the federal government to create a Cabinet-level executive department to coordinate the nation’s response to future pandemics.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The next economic crisis
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingQ&A: Minimizing your coronavirus risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it.

