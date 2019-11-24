Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being treated in hospital in Baltimore, after experiencing chills and fever earlier, the Supreme Court said in a statement Saturday.
Details: The 86-year-old was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday night before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital "for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection," court said.
What they're saying: "With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning," the court's statement said.
The big picture: Ginsburg is the leader of the Supreme Court's liberal wing and a two-time cancer survivor, having been treated for the disease off and on for nearly 20 years.
- In August, she underwent outpatient treatment to treat a malignant tumor on her pancreas and completed a three-week course of radiation therapy in New York.
- Last December, Ginsburg had surgery to remove cancerous lung nodules.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on Ginsburg's hospital admission and more context.