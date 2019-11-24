What they're saying: "With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning," the court's statement said.

The big picture: Ginsburg is the leader of the Supreme Court's liberal wing and a two-time cancer survivor, having been treated for the disease off and on for nearly 20 years.

In August, she underwent outpatient treatment to treat a malignant tumor on her pancreas and completed a three-week course of radiation therapy in New York.

Last December, Ginsburg had surgery to remove cancerous lung nodules.

Go deeper: Ginsburg to miss Supreme Court oral arguments for the first time

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on Ginsburg's hospital admission and more context.