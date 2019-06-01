The political leanings of the Supreme Court justices

With the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in 2018, President Trump cemented a solid conservative majority on the bench. Kavanaugh has the second-most conservative score (0.693) next to Justice Clarence Thomas (0.725), per a measure that score judges on a liberal-conservative spectrum.
How to read the chart: An analysis by political scientists Lee Epstein, Andrew D. Martin, and Kevin Quinn places judges on an ideological spectrum called the “Judicial Common Space." Conservative justices receive scores from 0 to 1, liberal justices from –1 to 0.
- Most liberal: Sonia Sotomayor (-0.521)
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg (-0.518)
- Elena Kagan (-0.302)
- Stephen Breyer (-0.280)
- John Roberts (0.089)
- Samuel Alito (0.317)
- Neil Gorsuch (0.486)
- Brett Kavanaugh (0.693)
- Clarence Thomas (0.725)
